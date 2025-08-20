Modi govt interested in amassing power without accountability, alleges TMC's Abhishek

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the Narendra Modi government is interested only in amassing power and control without accountability by tabling bills to remove any PM, CM or minister held on serious charges.

The remarks came as the Centre is planning to introduce three constitutional amendment bills in Parliament on Wednesday for the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.

"Instead of fulfilling its constitutional responsibility, this government is solely interested in amassing power, wealth and control without any accountability. We strongly condemn this authoritarian attitude and oppose the introduction of this draconian constitutional amendment bill," Banerjee said in an X post.

He accused the BJP of "selling" the Constitution, and claimed that one vote for it is nothing less than “selling the soul of India” and allowing the country to be run as private property.

The central government, instead of providing relief to the people and working for the genuine development of farmers, workers and the poor, has failed to uphold its duty of safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation, Banerjee alleged.

“The Union Government, despite having the support of the Opposition parties and the entire nation, still lacks the courage to reclaim PoJK. It beats its chest with hollow rhetoric, but when it comes to defending India’s sovereignty, protecting our borders and acting firmly against our enemies, it shows no real resolve,” the TMC national general secretary claimed.

The MP, considered number 2 in the party after Mamata Banerjee, alleged that the government wants to bring in laws that target opposition leaders, crush democracy and manipulate the people's mandate by toppling state governments.

"This government has proven itself to be anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-poor, anti-SC, anti-ST, anti-OBC, anti-federal, and above all anti-India," Banerjee said.

"The India built on the ideals of Gandhi and Ambedkar will not surrender its soul to dictators and power-hungry rulers," the Diamond Harbour MP asserted. PTI SUS NN