Modi govt invested Rs 6.50L cr for development of NE in last 10 yrs: Scindia

Agartala, Jan 23 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the Narendra Modi government has invested Rs 6.50 lakh crore for the development of the Northeast in the last 10 years.

Scindia was addressing a programme in Agartala, where he unveiled projects worth Rs 220 crore of the Ministry of the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

"The Modi government has brought a revolution in the region. It has spent Rs 6.50 lakh crore in the Northeast during the last 10 years, with the decision of allocating 10 per cent of the budgetary outlay of every ministry to the region," he said.

Scindia said the Centre wants to transform Tripura into the gateway to Southeast Asian nations.

"The PM has been trying to make the region a 'centre point' of the country's growth," he said.

The DoNER minister also lauded Tripura's growth trajectory in the last 10 years, with the state recording a phenomenal growth, surpassing the national rate.

"Earlier, Tripura used to register 3-4 per cent annual growth but now records 10.50 to 11 per cent, which is more than the national average," he said.

He also noted the improvement in connectivity in the state over the last few years.

"The state had only 850 km of national highway 12 years back, but it now has 1,550 km of national highway. Railway connectivity has also witnessed a major boost as the line up to Sabroom in South Tripura has been made broad gauge. Flight service to the state has almost doubled," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath were present at the programme. PT PS SOM