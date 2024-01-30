Modi govt lost farmers’ trust, we will try to win it back: Rahul

Purnea, Jan 30 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has “lost the trust of farmers” and the Congress will try to win it back if it is voted to power, party MP Rahul Gandhi asserted on Tuesday.

Gandhi gave the assurance in an interaction with farmers at Purnea district of Bihar, where his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ reached a day after the entourage made its entry into the state.

Speaking with a ‘gamchha’ (towel) wrapped around his head, in a fashion that has been popular among the state’s farmers and labourers for generations, Gandhi said, “The (Modi) government has failed to allay the fears of farmers. In fact, it has lost their trust. I request you to give us a chance and we will try to win back your trust”.

As his words evoked applause, he added: “Please note that these are not hollow words. Our past record speaks for itself. We brought a farmer-friendly land acquisition bill, waived loans worth Rs 72,000 crore. And in states like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan (where the party was in power till recently), we ensured that farmers get adequate price for their produce.” PTI NAC RBT