Modi govt moving forward with ruthless approach against Naxalites: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the security forces have achieved another big success in its march to make the country Naxal-free by killing 22 members of the CPI (Maoists) in Chhattisgarh.

Shah also said the Narendra Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against the Naxalites, and adopting a zero-tolerance policy against those extremists who are not surrendering despite all the facilities being offered.

"Today our soldiers have achieved another big success in the direction of a 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. Twenty-two Naxalites were killed in two separate operations by our security forces at Bijapur and Kanker in Chhattisgarh.

"The Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites and is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against those Naxalites who are not surrendering despite all the facilities being offered to them, ranging from surrender to inclusion. The country is going to be Naxal-free by March 31 next year," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

‘नक्सलमुक्त भारत अभियान’ की दिशा में आज हमारे जवानों ने एक और बड़ी सफलता हासिल की है। छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर और कांकेर में हमारे सुरक्षा बलों के 2 अलग-अलग ऑपरेशन्स में 22 नक्सली मारे गए।



मोदी सरकार नक्सलियों के विरुद्ध रुथलेस अप्रोच से आगे बढ़ रही है और समर्पण से लेकर समावेशन की…

As many as 22 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) were killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh.

While 18 Naxals were killed in Bijapur district, four Maoists were gunned down in the Kanker area by a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the state police.