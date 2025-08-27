Modi govt must condemn ongoing 'genocide' of Palestinians in Gaza: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Claiming that 200 Palestinian journalists have been killed by the Netanyahu regime since October 2023, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded that the Centre must condemn the "genocide" of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Hyderabad MP, in a post on 'X' alleged that Israel does not allow any foreign media to enter Gaza.

"Since October 7, 2023, as many as 200 Palestinian journalists have been killed by the Genocidal regime of Netanyahu. The Israeli racist government doesn’t allow any foreign media to enter Gaza," he alleged and demanded, "The @narendramodi government must condemn the ongoing Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza".

India on Wednesday described as "shocking" and "deeply regrettable" the killing of five journalists in a pair of Israeli strikes in Gaza.

The journalists were among at least 20 people killed in the strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on Monday. PTI VVK SJR VVK ADB