Modi govt 'muzzling' voice of opposition, promoting politics of hate: Punjab CM Mann

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of "muzzling" the voice of the opposition and promoting politics of hate in the country.

The chief minister, who joined the opposition MPs protesting against the suspension of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in Parliament complex, said it is unfortunate that the ruling alliance does not allow the MPs to raise the issues of public concern.

Mann said an MP is suspended when he comes in the well of the House while exercising his democratic right and termed it "very shameful".

Hitting out at the BJP over the Manipur situation, he demanded that President's rule be immediately imposed in the state for the total collapse of the law and order situation.

Mann said that this "dictatorial" way of suppressing the voice of elected representatives, and that too in this "temple of democracy", is unwarranted and undesirable, according to a statement.

The chief minister said silencing the opposition for political gains is not a new thing in this dictatorial regime. He said that in the last nine years the opposition has been completely ignored by the ruling alliance by using various tools.

Mann alleged the bills are passed in "ruckus" created in the august house without even bothering to get the consent of all the members, adding that "this is a blot of the entire democracy", according to the statement from his office.

The chief minister said that all the MPs having conscience are with Sanjay Singh and are staging a protest.

He said that the prime minister loves to talk in his "Mann ki Baat" radio address but he is never ready to listen to what the people of the country have to say.

Mann said that the wise and democracy loving people of the country will never accept this and will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP and its allies.

The chief minister said that "Modi and company" are jeopardising democracy in the country. He said that if the country is to be run by 30 people, including the prime minister, home minister and their 28 governors, then why should huge money be wasted on conducting elections.

"This is a dangerous trend in democracy which needs to be checked immediately," Mann said.

He said that it is unfortunate that when Manipur was burning, the prime minister was on a foreign tour.

"This reflects the insensitiveness of the Modi government in dealing with this crisis," he said and appealed to the president to take suo motu cognisance of the unfortunate and barbaric incidents taking place in Manipur and impose President's rule in the state. PTI SKC SMN