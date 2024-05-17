Modi govt orchestrating plan to drive out Adivasis from their own land: Mamata

Gopiballavpur (WB), May 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of orchestrating a plan to take away the rights of tribals and sow discord among different backward communities.

Speaking at an election rally in support of TMC's Jhargram Lok Sabha candidate Kalipada Soren, Banerjee asserted that the BJP was aiming to uproot tribals by implementing the NRC, ultimately depriving them of their land rights.

Accusing the BJP of fomenting tension between Adivasis and Kurmis, Banerjee emphasised her administration's dedication to safeguarding tribal land rights. "We have already passed a legislation to ensure that tribals can reside on their ancestral lands," she added.

"BJP may want to drive out Adivasis, Kurmis and other backward castes through the NRC and engineer fights among them by introducing the Uniform Civil Code. But I vow to protect them till my last breath," she added.

Accusing a section of media for publishing advertisements with photographs of the PM boasting about the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre without proper attribution, she said, "The BJP is publishing advertisements with false information. One such advertisement says that migrant Hindu and Sikh communities can apply for citizenship under the CAA. Please don't believe them, you (the electorate) all already bona fide citizens. If you apply, you will be driven out." "I have nothing against journalists, but how come the authorities of those publications allow such advertisements to be carried without any check," she said.

"If INDIA bloc comes to power in Delhi, I assure NRC will be scrapped. We will come up with laws that ensure tribals' permanent right on their land," she said.

Banerjee accused the CPI(M) of fostering unrest in Jangalmahal region during its tenure, contrasting it with her government's efforts to bring prosperity to the area since 2011.

"Since 2011, Junglemahal has been smiling. Don't vote for BJP, don't vote for 'harmad' (tormentor) CPI(M)," she said. PTI SUS MNB