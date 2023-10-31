Modi govt orders probe into Apple alert about 'state-sponsored attack'

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government Tuesday ordered a probe after some of the opposition said they received warnings that attempts have been made by state-sponsored attackers to steal information from their iPhones.
Speaking to the media, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government is concerned over the issue.
"We have already ordered an investigation and will get to the root of the issue. I would also like to add that there are some compulsive critics in the country who have a habit of criticising (the government) over every issue. They do not want the country's development."
