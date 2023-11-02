Modi govt policies 'disastrous', public anger will reflect in coming assembly polls : D Raja

Patna, Nov 02 (PTI) CPI national general secretary D Raja Thursday asserted that the Narendra Modi government's policies have been "disastrous" and the public dissatisfaction will be reflected in the outcome for upcoming assembly elections in five states.

Advertisment

The veteran CPI leader made the remarks at a public meeting of the party here, which was themed 'Bhaajapa Hatao Desh Bachao Rally' (dislodge the BJP from power, save the country).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasts of making India the third largest economy in the world. But the policies of his government have been disastrous. To save the country from misgovernance and to save our democracy, we have joined hands with other like-minded parties", Raja told the rally, which was also addressed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Raja spoke appreciatively of the role played by Kumar, the JD(U)'s supreme leader, in bringing together parties opposed to BJP which culminated in formation of the INDIA coalition.

Advertisment

Later, when journalists approached him with questions about the remarks made by Kumar criticising the Congress, Raja admitted that there were "difficulties in seat sharing" which led to INDIA constituents like JD(U) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party to field candidates in seats where Congress is contesting.

Kumar had criticised the Congress for not paying enough attention to the coalition and getting too preoccupied with the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

"We have spoken to the Congress leadership and conveyed our view that as the largest party in INDIA bloc it must realize its responsibility and be more accommodating towards junior allies. Though, in any coalition problems in seat-sharing are always inevitable", he said.

The CPI leader, however, added "These small differences have not clouded our political vision, which is to jointly fight the BJP, drive it out of power and form a government that is secular and democratic. We will succeed in the Lok Sabha polls next year".

He said, "In most surveys it is apparent that the public mood is against the BJP. This public mood is going to be reflected in the outcome of the assembly polls and we will build on the momentum in the Lok Sabha polls". PTI NAC KK