New Delhi: In the last few years, Tamils at home and around the world have found a new sense of pride. Much of that is thanks to the Narendra Modi-led central government’s efforts to put the Tamil language, culture and heritage on the global stage like never before.

For many, this renewed visibility isn’t just about official speeches or events. It’s about seeing their language and traditions celebrated everywhere from the United Nations to the G20 summits. Prime Minister Modi has often quoted great Tamil poets in these forums, and spoken of Tamil as one of humanity’s oldest surviving languages, a recognition that resonates deeply with Tamil communities everywhere.

In a gesture not seen for more than 80 years, the government helped set up Tamil language teaching programmes in places as far as Fiji, helping overseas families reconnect with their roots and language.

Big cultural events like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam have brought together thousands of Tamil students, scholars and families. These gatherings are more than festivals, they are about building bridges between North and South India, and helping people rediscover what unites them.

Education is another area where change is visible. Students can now pursue medical studies in Tamil, learning complex subjects in the language they grew up with. Tamil is also now a language option for various central government exams, opening new doors for thousands of young people.

Some of Tamil Nadu’s most important symbols are getting national attention too. The Sengol, a revered sceptre in Tamil tradition, was installed with full honours in the new Parliament building. And at the G20 summit, the world saw a grand statue of Lord Nataraja, one of the state’s proudest spiritual and artistic symbols.

Legends of Tamil literature such as Agathiyar and Thiruvalluvar are getting a fresh spotlight, with new research and global promotions helping their words reach a wider audience.

Prime Minister Modi himself has visited ancient Tamil heritage sites like Gangaikonda Cholapuram, joined in traditional celebrations, released a commemorative coin for Chola emperor Rajendra Chola, and announced plans for grand statues in honour of both Rajendra and Rajaraja Chola.

Development hasn’t taken a back seat. The government has rolled out big-ticket infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu, from new highways and India’s first vertical lift rail bridge at Pamban, to a major airport terminal and upgrades to Thoothukudi port. There are new Vande Bharat trains, renovated railway stations, and solar power for thousands of homes.

The state government, led by the DMK, has faced its share of criticism over whether it’s in step with these central efforts. Some have questioned the DMK’s resistance to the National Education Policy and the three-language formula, or asked why there are grand plans for a pen statue of Karunanidhi but not for Tamil emperors. Concerns remain about falling education standards and the lack of Tamil-medium professional courses, as well as whether central schemes are being fully used in the state.

Still, for many Tamils, there’s no question that their language and identity have found a bigger place in the national story, and even on the world stage. What was once often seen as just a regional heritage is now celebrated as a vital part of India’s, and the world’s, cultural legacy. Many credit this new chapter to Prime Minister Modi’s personal outreach and the government’s determined focus on Tamil heritage.