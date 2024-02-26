Modi govt recruited 2.43 lakh personnel in CAPFs in 5 years, MHA panel informed

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government has recruited more than 2.43 lakh youth in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the last five years.

Advertisment

This was informed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and held at Daman.

The members of the committee were also informed that during the last 10 years, 54 battalions have been raised in CAPFs, according to an official statement.

The home minister said in a landmark decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the MHA has decided that from 2024 the constable (general duty) examination for the CAPFs will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

Advertisment

During the meeting, it was apprised that in the last five years, recruitment of more than 2.43 lakh personnel have been carried out, the statement said.

Under the 'Rozgar Mela' during the last one year, approximately 98,676 candidates have been appointed and around 54,000 personnel promoted in the CAPFs.

Bonus marks are provided to the NCC certificate holders in the recruitment of CAPFs and during the last three years, 3,560 NCC certificate holders have availed the benefits of this scheme.

Advertisment

During the meeting, various steps taken for the welfare of CAPFs personnel were also discussed including Bharat Ke Veer, Ayushman CAPFs, Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme and enhancement of ex-gratia to the next of the kin of those who made supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Provision in the recruitment rules and exemption in the eligibility criteria for induction of Agniveer in CAPFs was also discussed.

The committee discussed issues related to development of Jammu and Kashmir and the CAPFs.

Advertisment

Shah said the Modi government is fully committed to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and has taken several measures that have significantly boosted the development of the Union territory.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that August 5, 2019 was a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir when the Parliament decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.

With this, all the constitutional safeguards enjoyed by the citizens of the country were extended to Jammu and Kashmir including progressive laws like Right to Education, National Minorities Commission Act, etc.

Advertisment

These laws were fully implemented in the Union territory. The enactment of these laws has guaranteed equality and fairness to all, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women, children and senior citizens, the statement said.

A provision of 10 per cent reservation has been made for the upliftment of economically backward classes in jobs and educational institutions, it said.

During the discussion on CAPFs, the home minister said the Modi government is committed to ensure a safe and secure India.

Advertisment

He reiterated the splendid work done by the CAPFs in dealing with issues of internal security and guarding of the International Border.

Shah further emphasised that the welfare of CAPFs personnel and their kin is the top priority of the government.

It was apprised to the committee that the government is making concerted efforts to make the life of CAPFs personnel comfortable.

Ministers of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nishith Pramanik, 11 members of the committee and senior officials attended the meeting. PTI ACB KVK KVK