Modi govt responsible for situation in Ladakh: CPI(ML) Liberation

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Modi government is "solely responsible" for the situation in Ladakh where protests demanding statehood for the Union territory turned violent, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, the CPI(ML) Liberation said demands for statehood have been emerging from both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, but the Union government has "turned a blind eye to the democratic aspirations of the people".

"The Modi government is solely responsible for this entire situation, having trampled the Constitution, dismantled federalism, and denied the people their democratic rights in order to tighten its authoritarian grip over the region," the party said.

"The Modi regime had arbitrarily scrapped Article 370 in 2019 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir, reducing it into two Union Territories. The demand for statehood has been raised consistently by the people of both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Yet, the Modi-led BJP government has turned a blind eye to the democratic aspirations of the people," it said.

The Left party said the protests in Ladakh, which saw thousands participating, reflect the growing anger against years of suppression of people's rights and demands.

"Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, whose fast at the NDS Ground in Leh entered its 15th day on Wednesday, has been urging the government to listen to the people of Ladakh. The health of several activists protesting alongside him has been deteriorating, highlighting the urgency of the situation," it said.

It pointed out that along with statehood, the people of Ladakh are also demanding special constitutional provisions under the Sixth Schedule to safeguard tribal interests, empower local governance through Autonomous District Councils and protect the fragile ecological environment.

"Besides the democratic aspirations of the people in Ladakh, another matter of grave concern is the protection of Ladakh from corporate plunder of land and resources, as seen in other hilly regions across the country. The first-of-its-kind reduction of a region from the status of a state to a Union territory has snatched people's right to participate in decision-making and planning processes," the party said.

The CPI(ML) Liberation called upon the government to "respect the democratic aspirations of the people, immediately engage with people of Ladakh, and ensure statehood along with inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution".

In Leh, four people were killed and more than 45 others, including 22 policemen, were injured in clashes during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which is sponsoring an agitation for the past five years for statehood for Ladakh.

A BJP office, a police vehicle, and several other cars were set ablaze by the protesters. PTI AO KVK KVK