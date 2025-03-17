Modi govt robbing people: Kharge on petrol, diesel prices

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the government for not transferring the benefits of the reduction in crude oil prices to the people.

For how long will the BJP keep collecting "ransom" from the public, Kharge asked as he shared a media report, which said that crude oil prices are at a 42-month low, and accused the Modi government of "robbing" the people.

"The price of crude oil has been continuously falling, petrol and diesel prices have not been reduced... Modi government is robbing the public fearlessly!" Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Modi ji only tells his 'Mann Ki Baat' to the public through long one-sided podcasts," he said and claimed that the PM is making people shed tears due to inflation.

"Crude oil prices have fallen by 34 per cent since May 2014. Tax collection game of Rs 36 lakh crores in 10 years! When will the price of petrol and diesel be reduced?" he said. PTI ASK RT RT