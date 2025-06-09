Nagpur, Jun 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government should provide a detailed account of the development it has achieved in 11 years of governance.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the Congress leader was reacting to the government's advertisements about 11 years of governance.

"The Modi government should give an account as per parameters referred by international organisations such as UNICEF, World Bank and WHO," he said.

He said the government should provide an account highlighting happiness, human development and hunger indexes, and employment opportunities.

Sapkal claimed that the Modi government had not fulfilled its assurances of 2 crore jobs, doubling farmers' income, the implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, and smart cities, among other promises.

"In these 11 years, the country has gone backwards rather than moving forward. The country was developing the tenure of the then prime minister Manmohan Singh," he said.

Asked about the reunion buzz between the two factions of the NCP and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress leader said it is the internal matter of these parties and their decision.

"We have fought two elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. Similarly, we are part of the INDIA bloc, which is against those who are opposed to democracy and the Constitution. The alliance will move forward with those who wish to protect democracy and the Constitution," he said.

Sapkal further said that the decision on alliances for the upcoming civic elections in the state will be taken at the local level. PTI CLS ARU