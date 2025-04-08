Modi govt silent on US tariffs but burdened people with LPG cylinder price hike: Gaurav Gogoi

Ahmedabad, Apr 8 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained silent and has not taken action regarding the high tariffs imposed by the US government, even though industries from his home state will be affected by this move.

The deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha criticised the recent Rs 50 hike in LPG cylinder prices, alleging that the government has failed to pass on the benefits of falling crude prices to the common man.

Gogoi is in Ahmedabad to participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting being held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial.

"The tariffs imposed by the US government on Indian exports will impact Gujarat-based industries too. We are concerned and demand that the Centre engage with the US to resolve this issue through dialogue. But, the government is still silent," Gogoi told the media while taking a break from the CWC meeting.

He alleged the tariffs would negatively impact small and medium enterprises, but "due to some unknown reasons, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is from Gujarat, is still silent and not taking any action".

Gogoi criticised the government for its economic policies, questioning its priorities and decision-making.

"Instead of saving our small and medium industries, the Modi government made people's lives more difficult by increasing the price of an LPG cylinder by Rs 50. The government is not ready to pass on any relief to the common man despite a fall in crude prices in the international markets," the MP from Assam said.

He said minorities in Bangladesh didn't get any safety, despite PM Modi's recent meeting with the chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus.

"This government calls itself 'Vishwa Guru' and claims India became more powerful under PM Modi. However, despite such claims, we were unable to find any positive solutions regarding China, US tariffs, or the Bangladesh issue," Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader from Maharashtra, Yashomati Thakur, reaffirmed the party's commitment to the values of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Congress is walking the path shown by two sons of Gujarat - Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Patel, who served as the president of the Gujarat Congress for 25 years, always believed in 'Sarv Dharm Sambhav (respect for all religions).

"Our leaders reaffirmed their belief in this principle during the meeting and we will continue to work to save this spirit and Constitutional values," she added. PTI PJT PD NSK