Modi govt stands steadfast with flood-hit people of J-K: Union Minister Bambhaniya

Jammu, Sep 13 (PTI) Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya on Saturday said the Narendra Modi-led government stands steadfast with the flood-hit people of Jammu and Kashmir and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring their relief and rehabilitation.

The minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution visited the flood-hit parts of Nai Basti on the second day of her two-day visit to Jammu division to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall.

She also visited the border areas of Pargwal in Akhnoor to inspect the damage caused to public property and commercial establishments.

"The Modi government is cognizant of the sufferings of people due to the recent floods and the loss of life and property. The government stands with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in this time of crisis," the minister said.

Bambhaniya said it is Prime Minister Modi's endeavour to reach out to the victims and, as per his guidance, Union ministers are visiting each and every corner of the flood-affected areas to understand the ground reality and ensure rehabilitation of the affected people.

She said people have expectations and confidence in the Modi Government, and it will leave no stone unturned in providing timely relief and rehabilitation to the victims.

While appreciating the courage and grit of the people of Pargwal, Bambhaniya said the people of this border region face the dual problem of cross-border shelling and frequent floods brought in by the Chenab river.

"But, it is the determination of the people and their faith in the government that they brave such challenges," she said, expressing her gratitude to the BSF jawans who are on duty round-the-clock, and are instrumental in bringing normalcy to the region despite such challenges.