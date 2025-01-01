Modi govt stands with farmers like protective shield: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government stands with farmers like a protective shield and it has reiterated this resolve on the very first day of 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Shah's comments came after the Union Cabinet announced a one-time package to subsidise key fertiliser DAP at the cost of up to Rs 3,850 crore and approved a one-year extension of two crop-insurance schemes.

"The Modi government stands with farmers like a protective shield and today, on the very first day of 2025, it has reiterated this resolve. The decision of additional subsidy on DAP will ensure that DAP is available to our farmers at a reasonable price even if its prices increase in the international markets. Thanks to Modiji for this special package," he wrote in a post in Hindi on X.

The home minister said a meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, has approved an amount of Rs 69,515.71 crore to continue the PM Crop Insurance Scheme, which keeps millions of farmers free from the worry of crop loss.

Additionally, the Fund for Innovation and Technology (FIAT) was also approved at a cost of Rs 824.77 crore, he said. PTI ACB RC