Modi govt strong, will bring every Indian home safely from Israel: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) India will ensure the safety and safe return of every Indian stuck in Israel as it has a "strong and sensitive" government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling BJP said on Friday.

At a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hailed the government for bringing back the first batch of more than 200 Indians safely from Israel, calling it an "unprecedented rescue mission".

"When such a horrifying scene is unfolding there, a sensitive and strong government is taking strong steps. Under Operation Ajay, as many as 212 Indians have been brought back safely in a special flight. It was a moment of pride for the entire Bharat," he said.

The first batch of Indians, including students, returned to the country from Israel on board a chartered flight in the early hours of Friday.

India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those who wish to come back home as a series of attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tension in the volatile region.

Bhatia said the successful operation "shows how even in times of difficulties, if any government has the capacity and patience to work for the people 24x7 it is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government." The safe return of the first batch of Indians from Israel has been possible because "there is a strong government at the Centre to which public interest is paramount, and behind it is the strength of 140 core Indian brothers and sisters,” the BJP spokesperson said.

"Every citizen should know that the government is fulfilling its responsibility of bringing back Indians stuck in Israel safely. There is no shortage of resources,” Bhatia said.

"I appeal to Indians there to stay calm and remain safe. And, we will ensure each one of you return to Bharat safely. This is our commitment to you. In tough times we will send out a strong message that times may be tough but Bharat-India is tougher,” he said.

"We will ensure the safety of every citizen who is stuck in the war-torn region. It is our duty and we are committed to it. Speedy and effective action is being taken,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is playing a “significant role” in the implementation of Operation Ajay, he added.

The BJP spokesperson said that those who were brought safely from Israel under Operation Ajay have a common feeling that india has today emerged as a power which stands by its people “in good times and bad times” both.

"Earlier, we use to see developed countries like America and the UK launching operations to bring back their citizens from war-like situations. They also used to help citizens of other countries,” Bhatia said.

"A big change that has happened today is that India has a strong government under the leadership of a prime minister who has strong will. India today not only protects its own citizens but also helps citizens of other countries during crisis situations," he added.

The BJP spokesperson said as many as 67,000 Indians were brought safely from Yemen under Operation Rahat in 2015. About 158 Indians and two Nepalese were brought back safely from Sudan under Operation Sankat Mochan. More than 800 Indians were brought back safely from Afghanistan in 2021.

As many as 22,500 Indians were brought back safely from Ukraine under Operation Ganga last year and a total of 4,097 people -- 3,961 Indians and 136 citizens of other countries -- were evacuated from Sudan earlier this year, he added.

"Whenever there is an unprecedented crisis or war or otherwise, all nations look to Bharat not just for a stand, but also for a solution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the tallest leader in the world and nobody can dispute that," Bhatia said.

Replying to questions on the opposition extending support to the people of Palestine, the BJP leader said when the prime minister of the country puts forth India's stand, it should be the “voice of every Indian.” "Bharat is a country which has always stood with humanity and in future also it will always stand by innocent people facing terror strikes," he added. PTI PK SMN