Modi govt taking several steps to increase farm income: Shivraj Singh Chouhan in LS

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the Modi government is taking several steps to increase farm income and has insulated farmers from high fertiliser prices in the international markets.

"Our vision is to increase farm income and we will leave no stone unturned to achieve that vision. Farmer welfare is Modi government's guarantee," Chouhan said during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

He said the Modi government is giving Rs 6,000 per month to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

To a question by SP member Anand Bhadauria on whether the government will waive farm loans, Chouhan said "several steps are being taken by the Modi government to increase farm income, as well as to increase production, to reduce the cost of production and helping them to sell their produce. Farm loans are increasing, and under Modi (government), income of farmers is continuously increasing."

Chouhan further said that fertiliser prices have been increasing in the international markets and the government has budgeted Rs 1.77 lakh crore towards fertiliser subsidy in the current fiscal.

"It is the Modi government's commitment that the burden of increasing fertiliser prices in international markets will not fall on farmers. Farmer welfare is in BJP's DNA", Chouhan said.

To a question by BJP member Parshottam Rupala, the Minister said under the Modi government, more than 75 per cent of small and marginal farmers are availing loans at 4 per cent interest rate.