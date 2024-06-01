Modi govt to be re-elected with full majority: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday exuded confidence that the Modi government will be re-elected with an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

He claimed that the people are strongly supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit (developed) and Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday morning, Adityanath said, "The final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, is taking place today across 57 seats in 8 states. This includes 13 seats in Eastern Uttar Pradesh: Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Bansgaon, Salempur, Ballia, Ghosi, Robertsganj, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Mirzapur, where voting is also being conducted today." He mentioned that over the past two and a half months, various political parties have presented their issues to the people to fulfil the aspirations of the general public. They have presented the work and achievements of their governments.

"To elect the new government in the country, people have done a comparative analysis of the performances of the previous governments and that of the Modi government in the last 10 years. Considering the support received across the nation, it can be said that when the results come on June 4, those individuals, parties, and governments that have worked towards a self-reliant and developed India, preserving heritage while fostering development, showing compassion for the poor, and ensuring a bright future for the youth, will receive full support," Adityanath said.

He said that over the past 10 years, everyone has witnessed a changing India, and in the last 7 years, they have seen a new Uttar Pradesh under the double-engine government. Under PM Modi's leadership, the work was done for the youth, farmers, businessmen, women, and every section of society with a spirit of security, respect, and development.

He expressed his gratitude to the voters for their enthusiasm to cast their vote despite the rising temperature.

The UP Chief Minister urged the people to rise above caste and religion and vote to realize the vision of a Viksit (developed) and Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat.

He said, "To make the country the world's third-largest economy in the next three years and to bring prosperity to the lives of all citizens, the people's blessings are with PM Modi and the BJP." He added that under Modi's leadership, the government has undertaken unprecedented work for the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women.

Adityanath on this occasion also told young voters that they should actively participate in the campaign to advance the new India, which is equipped with excellent infrastructure and earning respect worldwide.

He also cautioned young voters against (political) parties and individuals trying to mislead them. "Our future is bright with the goal of a self-reliant and developed India, and the youth should cast their votes with this goal in mind," he said.

"Prime Minister Modi has recognised only four castes: youth, poor, women, and farmers and has their complete support," he said.

Adityanath also responded to the statements being made by the leaders of opposition parties on the spiritual-nation worship ('aadhyatmik raashtra saadhnaa') of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In response to a question asked in this regard, he said that the spiritual worship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who serves Mother India tirelessly, without wavering, without stopping, is completely a worship of the nation. But those who are involved in pleasures ('bhog'), corruption ('bhrashtachar'), incest ('anachar') and misconduct ('durachar'), cannot understand the importance of spiritual worship. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG