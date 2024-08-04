Modi govt to introduce Waqf Board Amendment Bill to curb powers

New Delhi: The Modi government is preparing to introduce a bill in parliament to amend the Waqf Act, aiming to limit the powers of the Waqf Board, claimed a TOI report on Sunday.

The proposed bill, expected to be presented soon, includes around 40 amendments that seek to restructure the composition of the Central Waqf Council and state Waqf boards.

Under the proposed amendments, Waqf Boards' claims, which were previously unrestricted, will be subject to mandatory verification, said TOI.

Such verification has also been proposed for properties for which Waqf Boards and individual owners have made claims and counter-claims, the report added.

Currently, waqf boards enjoy powers to tag any property as waqf asset.

Around 8.7 lakh properties spanning 9.4 lakh acres are under jurisdiction of waqf boards in the country.

The bill also proposes changes in composition of waqf boards

The move is seen as a significant step towards curbing the board's authority over property claims and addressing issues related to land encroachment and misuse of powers granted under the current legislation.