Modi govt unable to conduct even one exam properly: Owaisi on cancellation of UGC-NET

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, saying it was unable to conduct even one exam properly and sought to know what steps it is taking to prevent question paper leaks in future. His statement comes a day after the Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC-NET following inputs that the integrity of the exam may have been compromised.

The Hyderabad MP in a post on social media platform 'X' said, "After the NEET scam, now the UGC-NET exam has also been cancelled because its paper was leaked. Security of the country is a big thing, the Modi government is not able to conduct even one exam properly." Owaisi pointed to 41 cases of question paper leaks that have affected job seekers in 15 states. "A total of 1.4 crore youth had to write/take up these exams... Has paper leak become an excuse for not giving jobs?" he asked.

NEET घोटाले के बाद अब UGC-NET परीक्षा भी रद्द कर दी गई है क्योंकि उसका पेपर लीक हो गया था। देश की सुरक्षा बहुत बड़ी बात है, मोदी सरकार तो एक परीक्षा भी ठीक से नहीं करा पा रही है।



पिछले पांच सालों में 15 राज्यों में 41 पेपर लीक हुए। कुल 1.4 करोड़ नौजवानों को ये परीक्षाएं… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 20, 2024

The AIMIM president said when the exam is cancelled, the hard work of the youth goes waste. added that they do not even know when the exa will be held again, or if it will be held at all.

"Nearly 10 lakh people had written UGC-NET... Will they be compensated? What steps is the government taking to prevent paper leaks in future?" he questioned.

Amid a raging row over NEET exam, the Union Education Ministry on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.