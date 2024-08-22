National

Modi govt under right-wing attack as Dilip Mandal named I&B advisor

Shailesh Khanduri
Dilip Mandal (File image)

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is facing widespread criticism over the appointment of former journalist Dilip Mandal as the advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The I&B officials confirmed the news of the appointment of Mandal as an advisor.

This time, the criticism is not from the opposition parties but the BJP supporters and right-wing influencers.

The former India Today journalist has been accused of hurling abuses against the Hindu religion and its deities.

Social media is full of Mandal’s old tweets against the Hindu religion with comments from users criticising the move as desperate by the government.

Sharing a couple of old tweets on X, Journalist Rohan Dua wrote that whoever was overseeing such appointments was clearly misguiding GOI and jeopardising India’s objectives.

YouTuber-journalist Ajeet Bharti also strongly opposed the appointment of Mandal in a long post on X.

Sharing an old tweet from Mandal, Bharti reminded how Mandal had abused I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as recently as last year.

In another post, Bharti said that the Prime Minister appointing Mandal as I&B advisor despite his history of abusing Hindu deities is nothing short of spitting on Hindus by the BJP.

