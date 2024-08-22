Modi govt under right-wing attack as Dilip Mandal named I&B advisor

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is facing widespread criticism over the appointment of former journalist Dilip Mandal as the advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The I&B officials confirmed the news of the appointment of Mandal as an advisor.

This time, the criticism is not from the opposition parties but the BJP supporters and right-wing influencers.

The former India Today journalist has been accused of hurling abuses against the Hindu religion and its deities.

Social media is full of Mandal’s old tweets against the Hindu religion with comments from users criticising the move as desperate by the government.

Sharing a couple of old tweets on X, Journalist Rohan Dua wrote that whoever was overseeing such appointments was clearly misguiding GOI and jeopardising India’s objectives.

Shocking if its true that Dilip Mandal has been appointed as media advisor anywhere



A man who used choicest slurs for a religion, demeaned faith & used disturbing narratives.



Whoever is overseeing such appointments is clearing misguiding GOI & jeopardising India’s objectives pic.twitter.com/G8FLkrotD8 — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) August 22, 2024

YouTuber-journalist Ajeet Bharti also strongly opposed the appointment of Mandal in a long post on X.

Sharing an old tweet from Mandal, Bharti reminded how Mandal had abused I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as recently as last year.

बताइए! जिस ‘गोबर’ मंत्री से बंडल ने उम्मीद ही त्याग दी थी, उसी के मंत्रालय में ‘मीडिया सलाहकार’ का पद पा रहे हैं।



संभव है कि संध्या तक मंडल स्वयं इसका खंडन करेगा कि ऐसी कोई बात नहीं हुई है। जबकि, मैंने मंत्रालय से कन्फर्म किया है कि यह पोस्टिंग तय है। ये फेक न्यूज नहीं है।… pic.twitter.com/QuUz9Dd4Ch — Ajeet Bharti (@ajeetbharti) August 22, 2024

In another post, Bharti said that the Prime Minister appointing Mandal as I&B advisor despite his history of abusing Hindu deities is nothing short of spitting on Hindus by the BJP.