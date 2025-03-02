Modi govt unsparing in punishing drug traffickers: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Modi government is unsparing in punishing drug traffickers who drag the youth into the dark abyss of addiction for the greed of money.

In a post on X, Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government pledges to continue combating the drug menace with ruthless and meticulous investigations to build a "drug-free Bharat".

He said, as a result of a foolproof investigation with a "bottom to top" and "top to bottom" strategy, 29 drug traffickers have been convicted by courts in 12 different cases across India.

This success is a testament to the "bottom to top" and "top to bottom" approach adopted by the government, an official release said.

In pursuit of Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved this significant success, it said.

The details of 12 cases include the seizure of 23.859 kg of charas at the Sabarmati Railway Station in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in 2019, where three people were arrested and sentenced to 14 years in jail.

In July 2022, the NCB in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur intercepted two vehicles in Shahdol and seized 123.080 kg of ganja. Four people were arrested in the case and sentenced to 12 years rigorous of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2 lakh each.

In the Chandigarh Zone last year, a parcel containing two hockey sticks packed with 438 grams of opium was intercepted at DHL Express, Ludhiana, by the officers of the NCB.

Two arrested accused in the case were sentenced to three years of imprisonment by a Punjab court for their role in attempting to transport the opium to Canada.

In another case, the NCB arrested one person at the Chandigarh Railway Station in 2021 for possession of 390 grams of charas.

The accused was formally arrested, and upon completion of the investigation, a special court sentenced him to six months in jail.

In June, 2021, the NCB intercepted a Zimbabwean woman on her arrival at the Cochin International Airport. The examination of her luggage led to the recovery and seizure of 2.910 kg of heroin.

She was subsequently arrested and a court in Ernakulam sentenced her to 11 years in jail.

In January 2018, the NCB seized 450 grams of charas, leading to the arrest of one person in Dehradun, who was later sentenced to one year in jail.

In 2021, the NCB seized 1.950 kg of charas from the possession of two accused who were later arrested. A court in January 2025 sentenced the accused to 10 years in jail.

In February 2021, the NCB seized 681.8 kg of ganja in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. Eight accused were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. A local court sentenced them to 10 years in prison.

In September 2021, the NCB intercepted a truck in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh and seized 152.665 kg of ganja. Four people were arrested sentenced by a special court to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment.

In July 2020, the NCB seized 1,301 kg of ganja from a truck between Plassey and Krishnanagar in West Bengal. Two accused were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and one of them was sentenced for 15 years of imprisonment.

"These convictions exemplify the NCB's dedication to ensure successful prosecution of its cases filed before courts," the release said.

The home ministry said under the guidance of Shah, the NCB is working relentlessly to realise the prime minister's vision of a drug-free India by 2047. PTI ACB RHL