Modi govt will hunt down masterminds of Pahalgam terror attack: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon hunt down the masterminds of the Pahalgam terror attack and bring them to justice.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said it was disgusting that terrorists opened fire at tourists after asking them their religion.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam town in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 persons, mostly holiday-makers, and injuring several others. As many as 6 of the deceased hailed from Maharashtra.

"PM Modi will hunt down the masterminds (of Pahalgam terror attack) and bring them to justice," he said.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, emphasised that the assault was on Indians and there should be no politics over the massacre of innocent civilians.

The entire country is with the people of Kashmir, he affirmed.

To a query on the terror assault taking place after a new government was sworn-in post-assembly polls in J&K last year, Fadnavis said, "It is true such an attack didn't happen when the LG (Lieutenant Governor) was in charge (of the administration). But we are with the government (of the Union Territory) and this was an attack on Indians."

Talking to reporters in Pune, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule urged PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convene an all-party meeting and apprise people about the situation in Jammu & Kashmir post the Pahalgam strike.

"This is not the time to play blame game. Security and safety of people is paramount. Till the Home Minister (who visited Kashmir after the attack) comes out with a statement, we, as responsible public representatives, should speak with a lot of caution," Sule maintained.

A lot of tourists are still stranded in various parts of Kashmir and the local administration is proactively helping them, noted the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district.

Most of the tourists who want to come back are complaining of very expensive air tickets, she maintained and requested the government to intervene.

"I request the civil aviation ministry, Railways and the state transport department to facilitate the return of tourists without thinking about making profits. The government should facilitate special flights and bring back those who want to return home," the opposition MP emphasised.

Asked if there was an intelligence failure, Sule said she saw news on some channels which claimed that 15 days ago, some inputs had been received about a possible terror attack in the Union Territory.

"I will not get into any sort of blame game. The first priority is safety and security of all those who are stranded there (J&K)," the NCP (SP) leader added.