Modi govt will never touch reservation policy: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday made it clear that the Narendra Modi government will never touch the reservation policy or let anyone else do it.

Shah also said that the government will do its best to eradicate Naxalism from the country.

"We will never touch the policy of reservation or let anyone else do it," he told NDTV in an interview.

The home minister also dismissed speculations regarding the government planning to amend the Constitution.

"If we had to change the Constitution, we could have done it earlier," he said.

Shah said the BJP-led NDA government has not misused the majority it has in Parliament.

"We have not misused the majority we have had for ten years. The Congress has the habit of misusing majority, not us," he said.

Shah said there has been no change in the BJP's commitments and highlighted that the Women's Reservation Act and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were brought by the Modi government.

He said the opposition Congress has no issues to attack the BJP-led government.

"I have travelled across the country, everyone is waiting to vote for PM Modi for the third time. My roadshow in Gandhinagar on Thursday was in areas where I pasted the party's posters as a common karyakarta," he said.

The minister said for 30 years, the people in Gandhinagar have been voting for him -- first as an MLA and then as an MP -- and it was an emotional journey for him.

Shah said the BJP will register its best performance in south India in the Lok Sabha polls this time.

"South is ready to convert PM's popularity into seats," he said.

Shah said the Modi government has repeatedly asked Naxalites to shun violence.

"In 90 days, the BJP government in Chhattisgarh has worked extensively to combat Naxalism. We will eradicate Maoism from India," he said.

He also claimed that during the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh, there was no clampdown on Naxalites. PTI ACB RHL