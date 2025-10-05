Modi govt will provide all possible help to rain-hit farmers in Maharashtra: Amit Shah

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra), Oct 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, will extend all possible assistance to farmers in Maharashtra who have suffered losses due to heavy rains.

More than 60 lakh hectares of agricultural land have been affected by the recent downpour, Shah said addressing a farmers’ rally after inaugurating the expanded capacity of Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Ahilyanagar district.

Several parts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains and floods recently, causing widespread damage.

"I had a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I assured them that once a detailed report is submitted to us, PM Modi will not delay extending any help to Maharashtra's farmers," Shah said.

The Centre has already released Rs 3,132 crore from the previous year's assistance, including Rs 1,631 crore in April this year. The Maharashtra government has also provided Rs 2,215 crore as relief, benefiting more than 31 lakh farmers, Shah said.

He further said the state government has taken several steps to ease the farmers' distress.

"The Maharashtra government has provided Rs 10,000 cash assistance and 35 kg of foodgrains to each flood-affected family. Loan recovery has been suspended, e-KYC norms relaxed for one time, and relief has been given in revenue tax and school fees," he said. PTI ND GK