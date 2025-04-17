Modi govt will put corrupt behind bars: BJP on ED chargesheet against Gandhis

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday kept up the heat on the Gandhi family on the issue of corruption and asserted that those who indulged in corruption and usurped farmers' land will be put behind bars under the "honest government" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

If the Gandhi family has filled its coffers with people's money, every paisa will be recovered from them, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, among others, before a special court here in the National Herald case for allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

Meanwhile, Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the ED for the third straight day on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a 2008 Haryana land deal.

"It is the resolve of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to eradicate corruption, put the corrupt behind bars and return the usurped land to farmers. If the Gandhi family has filled its coffers with people's money, every paisa will be recovered from them," Bhatia said.

"Robert Vadra feels that he is above the law of the country. He doesn't realise this is an honest government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under which the investigative agencies are no longer caged parrots," he said.

The central probe agencies are "honest hawks" under the Modi government and they "bite the corrupt" as well as ensure that those out on bail in corruption cases are sent to jail, the BJP spokesperson added.

The Congress on Wednesday described the ED action against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as vendetta politics.

Vadra told PTI on Wednesday that he was being targeted for being part of the Gandhi family. He also claimed that people of the country "do not trust the probe agencies". PTI PK DIV DIV