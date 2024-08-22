Modi govt will struggle to complete its term: Govind Singh Dotasra

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra Thursday said Narendra Modi-led NDA government will struggle to complete its term.

Speaking at a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate office here over the Hindenburg report against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Dotasra said the leaders who are involved in "scams" while sitting in the central government should be prepared to give answers. He demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe in the matter.

"The Congress party will question the BJP about these scams not only in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, but also in all the states from the House to the road and all the scams will be exposed before the public," he said.

"I can confidently say that Modi and his government will not complete the term this time," he said.

Dotasra said the BJP should answer why a JPC is not being set up to investigate the "scam". He also demanded the SEBI chief should be sacked.

"The BJP does not want to get the investigation done because if a JPC is formed and the investigation is done then the big leaders of the BJP who unnecessarily harass the leaders of the opposition parties will end up behind the bars," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the Constitution was under threat under the BJP rule.

He also attacked the state government and said there was a disconnect between the government's actions and the needs of Rajasthan's people. PTI SDA TIR TIR