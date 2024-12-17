Modi govt will take required steps to ensure students learn of India's glorious history: BJP leader

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP president and MP V D Sharma on Tuesday said the Modi government will take every step required to educate students about India's glorious history, as he accused the Congress of letting its "appeasement politics" dictate the country's education policy during its rule.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said the New Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the government in 2020 will help India become a knowledge-based society with its focus on making school and college education inclusive, easily accessible, and globally competitive.

Asked about the opposition's charge that the education syllabus has been changed under the government with a view to reduce or remove information about leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sharma said expert bodies decide on what students need to read depending on contemporary needs.

People need to be told about the country's glorious history, and steps are being taken for this, he said, claiming that the government has no bias against any personality.

The Congress in league with the Left allowed its appeasement politics to influence the syllabus, he alleged.

The NEP, he said, has linked education with employment and imparting skills to students, while also focussing on constantly upgrading the know-how of teachers, he said.

Sharma said the number of recognised colleges was 6,241 in 2015, and it has risen to 9,807 in 2024. The number of recognised universities has soared by 120 per cent, he added.