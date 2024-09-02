Modi govt won't complete term due to BJP's 'no compromise' stand in alliance politics: Khera

Indore, Sep 2 (PTI) Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday claimed the Narendra Modi government will not complete its five year term as the BJP was unable to adjust to alliance politics due to its "no compromise" stand.

The Congress media and publicity department chief also claimed the BJP had lost its confidence after being reduced to 240 seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls. The party had a majority of its own during its first and second term.

Talking to reporters at a State Press Club programme here, Khera said, "I can tell you with certainty that the Modi government does not seem to be completing its term." Asked about what made him come to such a conclusion, he said, "The BJP has lost its confidence after being reduced to just 240 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections. When you (BJP) do not want to compromise, then you cannot do alliance politics. It has just begun. You will get the answer in the coming few months." If the BJP repeats the old mistakes of breaking opposition parties, then it will have to face the consequences of it very soon, Khera added.

On the BJP attacking the Congress for allying with the National Conference, which is speaking about bringing back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir, Khera said, "How can you (BJP) question another national party on the election manifesto of any party? Let us come with our minimum common programme. You question this programme that we are ready to discuss." He pointed out to the BJP having allied with the PDP earlier, adding that the latter had said in its election manifesto that the currencies of both India and Pakistan should be used in J-K.

On the Supreme Court's strong comments on instances of bulldozing of houses of those held in cases, Khera said, "We are happy to hear the comments of the apex court. After this, we are hopeful strong steps will be taken in this direction so that no elected government can take our country towards the model of neighbouring countries." Accusing Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch of conflict of interest, the Congress leader said she must resign if the government orders an inquiry. PTI HWP ADU BNM