Modi govt worked on marketing of khadi, Cong forgot about it after Independence: Shah

Rohtak, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress forgot khadi after Independence while his government revived it, noting that the turnover of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission has increased to Rs 1.70 lakh crore now from Rs 33,000 crore in 2014-15.

Many companies in the country do not have such a big turnover, he said during the 'Khadi Karigar Mahotsav' event here.

Lashing out at the Congress, he said, "They did not pay attention to Khadi and did nothing for its promotion".

If the work done in the last 11 years had been undertaken after Independence then our country would never have faced the problem of unemployment, he said while referring to the steps taken for khadi's promotion by the Narendra Modi government.

Shah said Mahatma Gandhi had used khadi during the country's freedom movement to remove poverty and make the country self reliant.

He said the beginning made by Mahatma Gandhi on khadi transformed the lives of lakhs of weavers in the country.

The 'khadi mantra' given by Mahatma Gandhi gave momentum to the freedom movement, he noted.

"But after this, the Congress forgot about Khadi...," he said.

Shah said when Modi was Gujarat chief minister, he resolved to revive Khadi.

Later, as prime minister, Modi, through his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, gave the message to the citizens to use Khadi.

And see the result, Shah said referring to the turnover of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission now.

A good system of khadi's marketing and packaging was made and people were inspired, he said.

When we wear khadi, it is not just a dress, but a feeling of 'swadeshi' and 'Atmanirbharta', Shah further said.

On the occasion, tool kits to over 2,200 artisans were given at the Maharshi Dayanand University here. The event was organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission under the Ministry of MSME and it was themed "Swadeshi Se Swaavlamban".

During the programme, in which Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present, modern machinery and tool kits were also distributed, along with Rs. 301 crore as margin money under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). PTI SUN CHS VSD DV DV