Modi govt's Divyaang welfare reforms inspired by sensitive concern:Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government initiated reforms for the welfare of the physically challenged people with sensitive concern and commitment, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

He said the Centre has taken the remarkable step of doubling the welfare support for physically challenged individuals from Rs 27,000 to Rs 54,000 to provide them with greater financial stability and support in meeting their daily needs.

"The welfare reforms of the Modi government for Divyaangs were inspired by a sensitive concern and commitment.

"These were in keeping with Prime Minister Modi's declaration that his government would be committed to sections of society hitherto not given the deserved priority and attention by successive governments in the past," Singh said at the Divyaang Sashaktikaran Sammelan in Reasi district here.

The minister said from the day Modi took over as prime minister, he took drastic steps for the welfare of the physically challenged.

"Be that the fee remission for Divyangs in civil services examination, additional choice of cadre preference besides home cadre for Divyangs qualifying in civil services examination, increase in reservation for Divyangs from three per cent to four per cent, and rise in Divyang special allowance for parents among others," he said.

Singh said these measures were meant to ensure enough opportunities for the physically challenged in government jobs and promote inclusivity and diversity in the public sector.

He said the Central government has distributed 10 crore LPG cylinders, a momentous achievement for the Ujjwala Yojana scheme.

The government's relentless dedication to the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' has resulted in the construction of 12 crore toilets across the country, the Union Minister said, adding this underscores the government's commitment to improving the quality of life for millions of Indians. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD