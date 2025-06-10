Modi govt's foreign policy has failed: Cong's Kuldeep Singh Rathore

Shimla, Jun 10 (PTI) India's foreign policy has failed during the 11 years of the Modi government and is harming the country, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore claimed on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI here, the former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief also criticised the government over issues of inflation, implementation of Goods and Services Tax and unemployment.

The policies of the NDA government are harming the country and its foreign policy has failed, Rathore said.

The India-Pakistan ceasefire was announced by American President Donald Trump instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Trump has claimed that he brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan following the days-long military conflict last month.

Rathore further said the BJP government had promised to increase the import duty on apples from 50 to 100 per cent, but instead reduced it to 30 per cent, he said.

He cautioned that the economic policies of US President Donald Trump are creating an environment of instability and this may cause trouble for farmers in Himachal Pradesh, which has a Rs 4,500-crore apple economy. PTI BPL DIV DIV