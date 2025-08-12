Modi govt's obstinacy to not allow discussion on SIR resulting in Parliament disruption: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said the Modi government has refused even a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and claimed that its "obstinacy" has led to both Houses being adjourned repeatedly.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also pointed out that the SIR was taken up less than five months before assembly elections in the state.

"The Modi government has repeatedly refused even a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar that will lead to massive disenfranchisement of voters belonging to weaker sections of society," he said.

"The SIR was taken up less than five months before assembly elections are to be held. Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion and the obstinacy of the Modi Govt has lead to both Houses being adjourned and walk out by the Opposition (in Rajya Sabha)," Ramesh said on X.

There has been a logjam in Parliament over the SIR in Bihar. Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in the two Houses, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments, mostly over the SIR issue.

On Monday, opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar, took out a protest march from the Parliament House to the Election Commission office against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged "vote chori", but were stopped midway by the police and briefly detained amid high drama.