Modi govt's priority is to ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government's priority is to ensure the smooth conduct of the Amanath Yatra and that devotees do not face any difficulties during the pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine.

At a meeting convened here to review the preparations for the yatra, which will begin on June 29 and end on August 19, Shah instructed security agencies to be vigilant and ensure sufficient deployment of personnel for the pilgrimage to the shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The meeting was held in the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed nine lives and injured several.

"Modi government's priority is to ensure that devotees of the Shri Amarnath Yatra can have a holy darshan with ease and they do not have to face any difficulty," Shah said at the meeting, held soon after after he reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in another meeting at the North Block. He also reviewed the security and logistics arrangements for the yatra.

The home minister instructed officials to ensure perfect inter-agency coordination for effective security arrangements, including a well-established standard operating response mechanism.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government is committed to ensure a convenient and hassle-free experience for devotees and adopt eco-friendly measures in the management of the Amarnath pilgrimage, he said.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has undertaken significant initiatives to make the Amarnath pilgrimage safe and comfortable for devotees, an official statement said.

Last year more than 4.5 lakh devotees visited the cave shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, including seamless registration, convoy movement, camping facilities, medical facilities, upgrading tracks, providing power and water supply and mobile-phone connectivity, the statement said.

Pilgrims travel on two tracks -- Baltal and Pahalgam -- in Jammu and Kashmir to reach the shrine.

All pilgrims are expected to be given RFID cards so that their real-time location can be traced and everyone is likely to be given Rs 5 lakh insurance cover.

The meeting was attended by National Security Adviser AjitDoval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chief of Army Staff (designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi besides others.