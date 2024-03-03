Modi govt's ruthless approach towards drugs yielding effective results: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Modi government's ruthless approach towards narco-trade has borne effective results which saw drastic rise in the number of arrests and seizures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Writing on X, he also said a drugs-free Bharat is the greatest gift to the future generations.

Shah said an invincible anti-narcotics apparatus has been built nationwide through coordination, cooperation and collaboration among governments and agencies under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The strategy has resulted in an increased number of drug seizures and cases registered," he wrote with the hashtag #DrugsFreeBharat.

The home minister said the Modi government's ruthless approach towards narco-trade has borne effective results.

"The upshot of this approach is the drastic rise in the number of arrests and seizures," he said.

Shah said the country is speeding to achieve the goal of a drugs-free Bharat which will be the greatest gift to the future generations.

"Our nation is speeding to achieve this goal through the detection of drugs, destruction of drug networks, and detention of culprits while rehabilitating addicts under the leadership of PM Modi," he said. PTI ACB KSS KSS