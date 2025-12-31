Modi greets people on 2nd year of Ram Temple consecration

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people on the second anniversary of the idol consecration at the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, terming the day "a divine festival of our faith and traditions." "Today, the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is being celebrated on the sacred land of Ayodhya Ji. This anniversary is a divine festival of our faith and traditions," the prime minister said in a post on X.

The 'pran pratishtha' rituals were conducted by the prime minister on the twelfth day (Dwadashi) of the Hindu month of Pausha of the waxing moon, on January 22, 2024.

This year, the twelfth day of Pausha is on December 31.

"On this holy and pure occasion, from the side of all Ram devotees of the country and abroad, my crores of salutations and obeisance at the feet of Lord Shri Ram! My infinite best wishes to all the countrymen," Modi said.

The prime minister said the "five-century-old resolve" of devotees of Lord Ram was fulfilled two years ago with the temple consecration.

"Today, Ram Lalla is once again enshrined in his magnificent abode, and this year, Ayodhya's 'dharma dhwaj' is bearing witness to the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' of Ram Lalla," he said.

The prime minister said he was fortunate enough to participate in the mounting of the 'dharmadhwaj' on top of the Ram Temple last month.

"My wish is that the inspiration of the epitome of propriety may deepen the sentiment of service, dedication, and compassion in the heart of every citizen, which also becomes a strong foundation for building a prosperous and self-reliant India. Jai Siyaram," Modi said.