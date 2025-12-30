Modi grieves loss of lives in Uttarakhand bus accident

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttarakhand and prayed for a swift recovery of the injured.

At least seven people were killed, and about 12 were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

"The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in the Almora district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said. PTI SKU VN VN