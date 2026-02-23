Modi hails 30 lakh households getting rooftop solar power under PM Surya Ghar scheme

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the milestone of 30 lakh households getting rooftop solar power under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and said the initiative is part of the government's efforts to build an energy-secure and future-ready India.

Modi said this in response to Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi's announcement that India has taken a historic leap towards a solar-powered future.

Joshi said 30 lakh households across the nation are now empowered with rooftop solar under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, turning sunlight into savings and sustainability.

In his post on X, Modi said, "A commendable milestone in India's clean energy journey! Compliments to all those who have benefited from this scheme and embraced rooftop solar power thereby boosting savings, sustainability and self-reliance. This scheme is a part of our efforts to build an energy-secure, green and future-ready India." PTI ACB DIV DIV