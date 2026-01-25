Modi hails youth-led cleanliness initiative in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the remarkable youth-led cleanliness initiative in Arunachal Pradesh.

In his weekly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Modi highlighted the dedication of the youth to Swachh Bharat.

"In 'Mann Ki Baat', we have consistently raised the issue of cleanliness. I am proud to see that our youth are very conscious about the cleanliness around them. I have learnt about one such unique effort in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

The PM said, Arunachal is the land where the Sun's rays reach first in the country. Here, people greet each other with "Jai Hind".

In Itanagar, a group of young people came together to clean areas that needed more attention. These young people made it their mission to clean public spaces in various cities, he said.

Subsequently, the PM said this campaign was also launched in Naharlagun, Doimukh, Seppa, Palin, and Pasighat. These young people have so far cleaned over 11 lakh kilogramme of garbage. Imagine, friends, young people together removed 11 lakh kilogramme of garbage.

The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) has been focusing primarily on protecting and rejuvenating rivers across the state. It has urged the state government to introduce a dedicated river protection act to address increasing threats to the state's water bodies. PTI CORR RG