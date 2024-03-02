Modi has become 'speed breaker' for rapidly growing economy under UPA: Rahul

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a "speed breaker" for the "rapidly-growing" economy under the UPA.

In a post on X, he also claimed that while the Congress gave a boost to development by empowering the poor, the prime minister is "hollowing out" the country for the benefit of his "few friends".

"Narendra Modi has become a 'speed breaker' for the rapidly growing Indian economy under the UPA government," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.

"The Congress gave impetus to development by empowering the poor, whereas Narendra Modi is hollowing out the country for the benefit of a few friends," he wrote.

The development of the country is impossible without keeping the countrymen at the forefront of policies," the former Congress president said.

"Contrary to false propaganda, the BJP government is nowhere near the Congress on the economic front. The figures are testifying to this," Gandhi said using a video highlighting the comparison between the UPA and the NDA governments on the economic fronts. PTI SKC ZMN