Modi has eliminated terrorism, Naxalism from India: Shah

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully eliminated terrorism and Naxalism from India, and stressed that Article 370 will never be reinstated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

Speaking at a rally in Ghatkopar area here ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20, Shah said for the BJP, Kashmir was more important than political power.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended terrorism and Naxalism in the country," he told the crowd, campaigning for the ruling Mahayuti coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Shah also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose party is aligned with the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and which was abrogated in August 2019, will never be restored, the Union minister said.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that even if his fourth generation comes, Article 370 will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding that since the abrogation, no one in the Union Territory has dared to challenge the government.

Notably, last week the newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution calling for the restoration of the former state's special status.

Advertisment

Shah, meanwhile, criticised Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders for not supporting the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370, and opposing major infrastructure initiatives.

Their support seemed limited to financial aid proposals such as a monthly payment of Rs 15,000 to maulavis (Islamic religious clerics), he quipped.

At another rally in Borivali area, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of distributing copies of the Constitution containing blank pages.

Advertisment

"When books of the Constitution were distributed among the people, local reporters found there were no printed pages inside....It was very cheap politics. Rahul Gandhi is using the Constitution for his petty politics. If there is any shame left, he should be ashamed of himself," the BJP leader said.

Supporting the Mahayuti coalition meant empowering Prime Minister Modi and it would lead to a "prosperous and safer" country, he said.

He also mentioned undocumented Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants, proclaiming, "One by one, Bangladeshi citizens and Rohingya will be taken out of Mumbai before the end of this term." The Dharavi redevelopment project would not only provide "better housing" for its residents but also increase the overall valuation of Mumbai, Shah said.

Advertisment

"Our government will bring prosperity to Maharashtra and the country," he added.

On Congress' allegation of the BJP's unfulfilled promises, Shah said the promises made by Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka were never kept.

"One by one, we are fulfilling our promises," the Union minister said.

Advertisment

Targeting the Congress over Article 370 again, Shah said, "Congress passed a bill to reintroduce Article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly recently. We will ensure that Article 370 will not be imposed on Jammu and Kashmir ever again." Referring to a recent comment by former Union Home Minister and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde, Shah said, "Despite being the (country's) home minister, he used to be frightened while going to Kashmir. He himself said so in an interview. Now, he can visit Kashmir with his grandchildren." Touching on the ongoing controversy involving the Karnataka state Waqf board which has allegedly claimed some old properties, temples, and residential houses, he stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is amending the Waqf Board Act so that no one can engage in such arbitrary acts of land grabbing." PTI ND RSY KRK