Modi has no achievements to campaign about, so he's invoking MGR, Jaya legacy: DMK's T R Baalu

Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered a BJP functionary slain 11 years ago during AIADMK rule and invoked the legacy of AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, as he has no achievements to campaign about in Tamil Nadu, DMK treasurer T R Baalu alleged on Tuesday.

Baalu said Modi "shed tears" for 'Auditor' Ramesh at a rally in Salem, and wondered why the auditor murdered in 2013 was now being recalled when several BJP supporters including Paramakkudi Murugan, Madurai Suresh, Vellore Aravindan, Valliyappan, and Chennai Suresh were also murdered during the previous AIADMK regime.

"Ask the senior members in the BJP, to know about all these," Baalu said in a hard-hitting statement assailing Modi for his speech at the Salem rally earlier in the day.

Modi, who has made it a habit to visit Tamil Nadu frequently, "should have garnered votes by talking about his achievements as PM, but since there is nothing like that, he spoke about everything else", Baalu said.

In the past, prime ministers visited Tamil Nadu only once or twice to campaign during elections but "since Modi has lost his sleep" he comes to Tamil Nadu often, the DMK Parliamentarian said, quipping that the people of the state are "ready to give him a permanent break".

He questioned why the BJP thinks it is qualified to talk about corruption when the saffron party has been the largest beneficiary of the electoral bonds, and alleged that the Modi government used central agencies to gather funds for the party.

Pointing out that the prime minister did nor provide any relief to Chennai and its suburbs and also the southern districts that experienced unprecedented floods in December 2023, Baalu said the people of the state are prepared to vote out the BJP on April 19 when Tamil Nadu goes to polls for the Lok Sabha election. PTI JSP ANE