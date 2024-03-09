Modi hits out at TMC over corruption, dynasty politics at Siliguri rally

Siliguri, Mar 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday intensified his criticism of the TMC on the issue of corruption and dynasty politics and accused opposition INDIA alliance parties such as the TMC and Congress of prioritising their family interests over the nation's development.

Emphasising the need to oust the Mamata Banerjee-led party from power in West Bengal, Modi rallied supporters saying, "The door to oust the corrupt TMC government from West Bengal will open from the Lok Sabha polls." "The corrupt TMC government is anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-OBC, and anti-women. The TMC government has committed a scam in the ration scheme itself. Their leaders and ministers are in jail in the ration scam case. The party is looting the people of Bengal," Modi said while addressing a crowd in Siliguri, located in Darjeeling district in North Bengal, commonly referred to as the "chicken neck" of India.

Reaching out to the people of North Bengal, where the BJP had bagged seven out of the eight Lok Sabha seats in 2019, Modi highlighted the saffron party's agenda for the development of North Bengal, focusing on infrastructure and the promotion of the "Tea-Timber-Tourism" industry.

He criticised past administrations, alleging neglect of the region's needs, particularly under the rule of Leftist and TMC governments.

"The struggles and aspirations of the people of the area were ignored first by the Leftists and then by the TMC. They were busy seizing land of the poor," Modi said while mentioning that BJP's initiatives such as the PM Ujjwala Yojana, which provides free gas connections, are not allowed in Bengal by the TMC, thus depriving over 14 lakh women.

Reaching out to the Gorkha community of North Bengal, Modi said the BJP sympathises with the aspirations and challenges of the Gorkha brothers of the area.

"BJP is determined to realise every aspiration. After decades of waiting, Ayodhya finally got its Ram Mandir, and Jammu and Kashmir got rid of Article 370. BJP has fulfilled all such dreams. We have also addressed the issues of the Adivasi communities. We have worked tirelessly to resolve all your issues." "We have made continuous efforts to address your concerns. We are close to finding a solution. BJP will continue its efforts to fulfil your solution," he said.

The Gorkha community in Darjeeling has been demanding a separate state comprising Darjeeling and parts of North Bengal.

Hitting out at dynasty politics of opposition parties, Modi said the "TMC is only bothered about its nephew whereas the Congress is bothered only about the royal family," in an apparent reference to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and the Gandhi family in Congress.

"As I work for the development of the poor, the leaders of the INDI alliance such as TMC and Congress don't like me. The TMC is worried about their nephew. The Congress wants to promote the sons and daughters of their royal family. The Left wants to maintain coordination with these two so that they are in the fray." "These people do not care about your children. If there is anyone who cares about the future of your children, it is the Modi, BJP, NDA alliance. That is why today every person of the country is saying 'Main Hoon Modi Ka Parivar (I am Modi's family)", he said.

Referring to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders surfaced, Modi criticised the state government for its alleged apathy towards the victims.

"Today, what the TMC leaders have done to the poor, Dalit and tribal sisters in Sandeshkhali is being discussed in the entire country. The atrocities on women and looting the earnings of the poor have been the hallmark of the goons and extortionists of the TMC," he said.

Modi also accused the TMC of embezzling funds meant for welfare schemes like MGNREGA, citing instances of fake job cards being created to siphon off central funds.

"I have seen mothers of our country struggling for basic amenities. That is why I stress on sanitisation, free electricity, bank accounts and tap water to make the lives of our mothers and sisters easier. But here, first, the Left Front and then the TMC government have ignored the basic needs of the people of the state," he said. PTI PNT MNB