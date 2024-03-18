Modi holds road show in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Mar 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show here on Monday, amid non-stop chants of 'Modi, Modi' by BJP workers and the playing of traditional music to welcome him.

As Modi began his roadshow in an open vehicle, people who gathered on both sides of the road showered flower petals on him and chanted slogans hailing him. Several of them danced and waved at him enthusiastically. This is the first time Modi has held a road show here.

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, Union Minister of State L Murugan, and Coimbatore South MLA and BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan accompanied Modi. PTI VGN ANE