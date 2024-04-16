Modi holds roadshow in Guwahati

Guwahati, Apr 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow on the busy Guwahati-Shillong Road, with massive crowds turning up to greet him.

He arrived in Assam in the evening on a two-day visit. He will address an election rally in Nalbari on Wednesday.

The two-km-long roadshow of the prime minister began near Rajiv Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters, and concluded near the state secretariat in Dispur.

People confined behind barricades put up along the road raised slogans in favour of the BJP and waved party flags as Modi's cavalcade traversed the stretch.

The prime minister, who was seen standing on the footrest of the vehicle with Assamese 'Gamosa' around his neck, waved back at the crowds, comprising a large number of men and women.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also seen waving at the crowds from a different vehicle, which was part of the PM's convoy.

Tight security arrangements were made for the prime minister's visit with strict traffic regulations and a ''no drone fly zone'' along the route to be taken by him on both days of his visit.

Earlier in the evening, Modi arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport in Guwahati, where he was received by Sarma and BJP state unit president Bhabesh Kalita.

"Extended a warm welcome to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendraji at LGBI Airport, as he arrived on his 27th visit to Assam," Sarma posted on X.

"The outpouring of emotion was abundantly evident as Modi Parivar in Guwahati turned up in large numbers to bless Adarniya @narendramodi Ji ahead of his historic third term," he added.

After a night halt in Guwahati, Modi will leave for Nalbari on Wednesday to address an election rally in support of NDA candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury of Asom Gana Parishad.

Nalbari assembly segment is under Barpeta parliamentary constituency which will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Choudhury is locked in a triangular contest with Deep Bayan of the Congress and CPI(M)'s Manoranjan Talukdar. PTI DG DG ACD