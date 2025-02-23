Modi in Kulluvi cap during meet with French president won hearts of Himachalis: BJP state chief

Shimla, Feb 23 (PTI) Pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adorning the colorful Kulluvi Himachali cap have won the hearts of the people of Himachal Pradesh, said BJP state president Rajeev Bindal after hearing the PM's 'Mann ki Baat' programme at Theog in Shimla district on Sunday.

PM Modi was seen wearing the Kulluvi cap during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron during his recent visit to France. Bindal said seeing the prime minister wear the cap made them proud, like every other Himachali, a statement issued here said.

Modi has worn the Himachali cap at major events in the past. He has chosen Himachali handicrafts as gifts for heads of state during his foreign visits. Having remained in charge of the Himachal BJP for many years in the 90s, PM Modi knows the state inside out, Bindal added.

In his speeches during visits to Himachal, Modi expresses great liking for the 'pahari' cuisine, like Mandi's 'sepu vadi', Bindal said, and added that during Mann ki Baat, the prime minister stressed topics like India's vibrant ecosystem of wildlife and also the rapid progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI). PTI BPL KSS KSS