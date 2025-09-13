Modi in Manipur: Terms violence 'unfortunate', vows to turn state into 'symbol of peace'

Imphal/Churachandpur, Sep 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday vowed to transform Manipur into a "symbol of peace and prosperity" as he urged all groups to shun violence, assuring the people that the Centre stood firmly with them in rebuilding lives torn apart by the ethnic conflict.

Modi, who landed amidst heavy rain in Manipur's capital Imphal on his maiden visit to the state after ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, described the state as the "ratna" adorning the crown of "mother India" and lauded the role of the "valiant sons" of Manipur in the success of Operation Sindoor.

Terming any violence in Manipur "unfortunate", Modi struck a note of healing, reassurance, and confidence as he listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the historic Kangla Fort complex in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

The ethnic clashes two years ago have left over 260 people dead and more than 60,000 displaced, many of whom are still living in relief camps.

During his visit, the prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

Stressing that the only way forward was to build a "bridge of trust” between the Hills, home to the Kuki community, and the Valley, dominated by the Meiteis, Modi, in his public meeting in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district, said a "new dawn of hope and trust" was rising in the state.

"India is moving forward with a singular goal, the goal of Vikshit Bharat and achieving this goal requires the development of Manipur," he said.

"I met the affected people at a relief camp. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur," he said.

Hailing Manipur as the land of hope and aspiration, Modi said: "Unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region".

"For development to take root anywhere, peace is essential. In the last 11 years, many conflicts and disputes in the Northeast have been resolved. People have chosen the path of peace and given priority to development," he said.

He said the Centre's sustained engagement with all sides, through dialogue and development, would bring back normalcy.

"I appeal to all organisations that moving on the path of peace will help realise your dreams. Secure the future of your children. And I promise you today that I am with you. The Centre is with you, with the people of Manipur," he said.

The PM, who has faced sharp opposition criticism for not travelling to Manipur despite the prolonged unrest in which over 260 people have been killed and thousands were rendered homeless, underlined that the Centre's efforts were already yielding results.

"Manipur is the ‘Mani ratna’ adorning the crown of 'Mother India'. Any form of violence here is condemnable. It is not only unfortunate but also a grave injustice to our ancestors and future generations.

Together, we must take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development," Modi told a packed gathering at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, dominated by Meiteis.

"I appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil your dreams. Secure the future of your children. And I promise you today, I am with you. The Government of India is with you, with the people of Manipur," he said in Churachandpur.

Modi travelled to Churachandpur from Imphal by road as his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather. Along the way, a large number of people lined up to greet him with placards.

"The love I received on the way to Churachandpur, I will never forget in my life," Modi said.

Before addressing the public meeting, he interacted with displaced families at a relief camp and laid the foundation stones for a slew of projects worth more than Rs 7,300 crore.

"For Manipur's development, for the resettlement of displaced families, and for the establishment of peace, the Centre will continue to support the Manipur government in every possible way," he said.

Modi also made a special mention of Manipur’s women, calling them "the driving force of the state’s development and self-reliance." At Kangla Fort, Modi reminded the gathering of Manipur’s civilisational heritage and its role in the freedom movement, saying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had described Manipur as the gateway to India’s independence.

"This soil witnessed the INA unfurling the tricolour for the first time and has given many martyrs to the nation. Our government is moving forward inspired by their sacrifice," he said.

Asserting that India was poised to become the world’s third-largest economy, Modi said the government was determined to ensure that the fruits of development reach every corner of the country, including the remotest parts of the Northeast.

Modi said, "The name Manipur itself has 'mani', and this is the gem that will shine for the entire Northeast in the times to come. The Centre has been consistently striving to take Manipur forward on the path of development. As part of this effort, I am here today among all of you." Concluding his address, Modi said, "I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams. Secure the future of your children."