Modi insulting Muslims, will ensure he does not become PM again: Owaisi

Nasriganj, May 25 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with heaping "insults" on Muslims by claiming that "mangalsutras" of women and quotas for deprived castes will be taken away by INDIA bloc and given to the community.

Addressing an election rally in Karakat Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, Owaisi, whose party is not a part of the opposition coalition, vowed to ensure that Modi did not get a third consecutive term in office, which would lead to "scaremongering in the name of Hindus and Muslims, temples and mosques".

"Modi spoke a lie when he said Muslim women beget more children. He has also been insulting the community again and again by saying Muslims want to lay their hands on 'mangalsutras'. A true Muslim will always protect his sisters and their mangalsutras," said the Hyderabad MP, at the rally held in Nasriganj sub-division of Rohtas district.

Owaisi, whose party has fielded a candidate in a number of seats in the state including Karakat, said, "Vote for our sister Priyanka Chaudhary. It is my promise that my party will ensure that the next PM of the country is not Narendra Modi or any other leader of the BJP." He claimed that if Modi returned to power, nobody would listen to the problems of the people.

"When the youths will raise their voices about job losses, they will try to raise the bogey of locks (on Ram temple). He had no qualms about hundreds of industrial units getting locked up forever on account of demonetisation," said the AIMIM chief.

"The Agniveer scheme gives an idea of what Modi's stand on job creation is. If he comes to power again, the government may bring in similar four-year contractual services for paramilitary forces like CRPF, BSF and SSB," he added.

Owaisi bristled at a video released by RJD president Lalu Prasad in which the latter had urged voters of the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat, where polling took place earlier in the day, not to vote for the AIMIM candidate.

"Lalu Prasad said Owaisi's party was there only to split votes. I must say Lalu Prasad has hoodwinked Muslims for years in the name of MY (Muslim-Yadav) combine. He has used the community for votes to secure power for himself and his family members," he alleged.

He pointed out that the RJD, which was contesting 23 out of 40 seats in Bihar, "could find only two Muslims as prospective candidates. An equal number of Prasad's daughters are also contesting the elections. That shows the party's priority".

Referring to Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who has been spearheading the RJD's campaign, Owaisi said, "Ever since we announced our candidates in Bihar, you have begun to see the token presence of Muslims in his rallies." He, however, said that Muslims of the state should remember that they can not just cast but also seek votes.

"In the next assembly polls we will try to demonstrate that Bihar can have a Muslim CM," he added.

"Karakat is known for its carpet business. But the youngsters here must remember that it is okay to weave carpets but not to keep rolling these out for those who seek to use you in their quest for power," Owaisi quipped. PTI NAC SOM